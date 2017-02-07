LeBron James’ Ridiculous 3-Point Bank Shot Forces Overtime Vs. Wizards

Share this:

Tweet







They don’t call him “King James” for nothing.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the Washington Wizards 120-117 with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, James received a Tom Brady-esque pass from Kevin Love and hit a turnaround, 3-point bank shot to send the game to overtime.

Kyrie Irving then hit a clutch 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining in the overtime period, which helped lead the Cavs to a 140-135 win. Irving’s big shot was eerily similar to his game-winner against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

With the win, Cleveland maintained its 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images