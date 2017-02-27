‘Mad Max,’ ‘Fast Five’ Among Iconic Movies That Have Tons Of Cars

Share this:

The 89th Academy Awards will take place Sunday night, honoring the best cinematic works that 2016 had to offer. But we couldn’t help but think about a certain sub-genre that’s routinely underrepresented: Car movies.

In light of such perpetual disrespect, we decided to have some fun and honor the last half-century of movies in which cars are heavily represented, if not the focus.

Most realistic racing movie: “Rush” (2013)

Set within the golden age of Formula one racing, “Rush” tells the story of rival drivers James Hunt and Nicki Lauda. The film’s producers used actual race cars from the time period, and director Ron Howard consulted with Nicki lauda throughout the production process, providing the movie with its authentic feel.

Least realistic racing movie: “Days of Thunder” (1990)

Listen, any Tom Cruise is good Tom Cruise, but “Days of Thunder is just plain awful. The film tells the story of NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, who’s really little more than a hot-tempered jerk. The movie’s first-person driving scenes are designed to enhance the action, but instead are just plain awful.

Movie that made us all want a Trans Am: “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977)

Back in the late 1970s, Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams were about as uncool as any car you could find. All that changed, though, with “Smoke and the Bandit.” Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed play two southerners who must go on a road trip in a Trans Am to return a case of beer, but are unexpectedly joined by Carrie, played by Sally Field. What ensues can only be described as one of the greatest achievements in cinematic history.

Worst Nicolas Cage movie: “Gone in 60 seconds” (2000)

Nic Cage steals over 50 cars during this horrible remake, but manages to steal something much more valuable to us: Our time.

Best silent film: “Drive” (2011)

Ok, it’s not completely silent, but this film certainly is no chatterbox. With that said, this movie about a stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver is pretty awesome, particularly during its silence-breaking iconic scene.

Best doomsday prophecy: “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)

Any “Mad Max” movie could’ve claimed this spot, but we went with the latest and — arguably — greatest. The movie basically is a two hour-long car chase through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, that manages to be both drastically unrealistic and harrowingly realistic at the same time.

Best road trip: “Easy Rider” (1969)

This award could’ve gone to “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” but it’s hard to argue against “Easy Rider.” Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper play two drug-dealing buddies whose cross-country trek serves as a platform for one of cinema’s greatest counterculture conversations.

Most unnecessary sequel: “Cars 2” (2011)

Pixar, the animation studio behind classics such as the “Toy Story” franchise, “Finding Nemo” and “Wall-E,” was on quite a winning streak until “Cars” was released. Anyone hoping that the studio wouldn’t repeat its failures were heavily disappointed when “Cars 2” was released.

Most necessary sequel: “Fast Five” (2011)

Perhaps no film franchise in recent memory has seen as great of a turnaround as the “Fast & Furious” franchise. The first four films, while cult classics, were pretty terrible. All that changed, though, with the arrival of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Fast Five.” The film rejuvenated the franchise, which has an eighth installment on the horizon.

Best taxi movie: “Taxi Driver” (1976)

In reality, this film could be considered one of the 10 best films ever made. Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece tells the story of Travis Bickle, played by Robert DeNiro, a New York taxi driver who’s driven to the brink by the very city he lives to serve. The final scene is one of the most iconic in film history, as is Bickle’s “You talking to me?” conversation with himself.

Best supporting actor: Cal Naughton Jr. (Talladega Nights)

It’s hard to imagine Ricky Bobby ever would’ve been able to “shake and bake” his way to racing immortality without the help of his life-long partner Cal Naughton Jr. His overall contributions to Ricky’s life more than make up for stealing his wife.

Best director: Fernando Alonso

Alonso had mechanical failures during a practice session, so he opted to take up cameraman duties in lieu of debriefing. Whenever Alonso decides to give up racing, he might have future in cinematography.