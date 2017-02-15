MLB The Show 17’s Improvements, Additions Make It Absurdly Realistic

Share this:

Tweet







Sony’s “MLB The Show” franchise already is one of the most-realistic sports video game series around, and now it’s just getting ridiculous.

A video recently posted to PlayStation’s YouTube page shows off the improvements made for “MLB The Show 17,” and they’re extensive. Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game’s publisher, added models to account for a baseball’s spin off a bat, upgraded the game’s catch-and-throw system and made significant improvements to player AI and animation.

We’ve already seen some of the new animations, like the Boston Red Sox’s outfield celebration dance, but it’s the improved physics on both offense and defense that really have us excited.

Unfortunately, “The Show” still is a PlayStation exclusive, so all of you Xbox One owners are stuck with the vastly inferior “R.B.I. Baseball” series. Also, we can’t help but hope for Major League Baseball and Sony to come together and form a competitive eLeague, similar to the one the NBA recently announced.