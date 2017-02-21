Mookie Betts’ Case For 2017 MVP Is As Good As Any Player In American League

Share this:

The list of baseball players with more talent and potential than Mookie Betts isn’t very long.

Betts’ rapid ascension to baseball’s most elite levels took him to another level in 2016 where the Boston Red Sox outfielder competed for the American League MVP award. If Betts, just 24, continues to prove last season wasn’t a fluke, we’re looking at a generational talent.

As far as 2017 goes, Betts again should contend for the MVP. Here’s a closer look at why he might or might not bring home the hardware.

THE CASE FOR BETTS

He obviously came close last year

Mike Trout was the best player in baseball last season. There’s quite a case for Betts at No. 2. He posted a career-high 7.8 wins above replacement (Fangraphs), trailing only Trout and National League MVP Kris Bryant. But Betts’ traditional stats obviously were off the charts, too, batting .318, hitting 31 home runs, driving in 113 runs, stealing 26 bases and also playing tremendous defense in right field. He lost the MVP race to Trout by 43 points and earned nine of 30 first-place votes.

He plays for a good team that should contend for the playoffs

Since 2004, 10 of 13 American League MVP winners came from a first-place team. Two more came from division runners-up, both of which made the playoffs. The AL MVP from 2004 through 2015 played on teams that averaged 93 wins. More often than not, MVP winners come from the best teams in the league. The lone exception in the last 12 years is Trout, who won last season on the relatively simple merit of being the best player in the world. Trout winning seems to signal a shift in narrative-driven voting, but the Red Sox are the best team in a bad division, meaning Betts will get plenty of exposure and love.

He doesn’t strike out

This might seem random and terribly simple, but one thing Betts does very well is make contact. His already solid strikeout rate drop from 2015 (12.5 percent) to 2016 (11 percent). Among qualified hitters, only 10 players struck out a lower rate than Betts. He also hits the ball hard — generating an average exit velocity of 91.43 mph last season, nearly 2 mph better than the MLB average. Hitting the ball often and hitting the ball hard often should ease any concerns Betts was overly “lucky” in 2015 as his .322 batting average on balls in play could suggest.

He does everything well

Betts doesn’t have an MVP in his trophy case, but he does have a Gold Glove for his incredible right field defense in 2016. It’s still insane to think he was a full-time second baseman as recently as 2013. He played outfield at an elite level last season.

via MLB Statcast

Look at those charts above. According to MLB’s Statcast information, Betts allowed just one ball categorized as “easy” fall in for a hit last season, while catching 34 balls categorized as either “tough” or “highlight.” And he routinely makes it look easy, an indication that he’s almost always taking an ideal route to the ball even in a spacious right field like Fenway. What does that mean toward the MVP? Now more than ever, voters are using advanced statistics to help guide them, making defense even more important than it already was.

Betts is still only 24 (!), so we’re not expecting his physical skills to diminish anytime soon. If anything, he’ll continue to get better.

THE CASE AGAINST BETTS

Mike Trout

There’s not much else to say. Trout’s the best player in baseball, and he’s on a path to becoming the best player of all time. He could roll out of bed and win the MVP.

Regression?

Given the aforementioned contact numbers and Betts’ age, we don’t expect him to see a sharp decline in production this season. But there’s a very, very short list of players able to put up 30 home runs and 100 RBIs on a season-to-season basis while also swiping at least 25 bags and playing Gold Glove defense. There’s also no shortage of tape on Betts who will eclipse 1,600 career plate appearances on Opening Day. Betts is the guy in the Boston lineup you’re going to do all you can to not let him beat you. Which brings us to our next point …

No more David Ortiz

When you lose a player like David Ortiz, there’s going to be an obvious ripple effect throughout the lineup, and no disrespect to Mitch Moreland, but he’s not going to fill that gap. He’s not being asked to, either, as Boston clearly put an emphasis on run prevention with the additions of Moreland (a Gold Glover) and pitchers like Chris Sale and Tyler Thornburg to reinforce the rotation and bullpen. You never say never, but the Red Sox probably aren’t going to lead the majors in runs like they did last season. We’ll soon learn how much Betts’ environment affected his production last season.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images