NASCAR Live Stream: Danica Patrick Likely To Announce New Sponsorship

Danica Patrick’s fluid sponsorship situation might finally have firmed up.

The immensely popular NASCAR driver recently has been facing speculation about who would sponsor her No. 10 for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup season. Her sponsor for much of the 2016 season, Nature’s Bakery, backed out of its deal in January, and currently is being sued by Stewart-Haas racing for $31 million.

Although Patrick still has secondary sponsors in Aspen Dental, TaxAct and Code 3, there has been no word on who will sponsor her for the majority of 2017. But that all could change at 11:30 a.m. ET, as NASCAR sent out a tweet that indicated some big news is coming from Patrick’s camp.

Watch NASCAR’s news conference below via Facebook Live.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Facebook/NASCAR

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images