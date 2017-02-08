NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics ‘Have Had Preliminary Discussions’ About Frontcourt Players

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are a poor rebounding team and don’t defend the rim as well as most contenders, so it’s no surprise the frontcourt is an area the front office is looking to improve before the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline.

“(The Celtics) worked out former Milwaukee Buck Larry Sanders last month and have had preliminary discussions about several big men on the trade market,” sources told Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Boston ranks 28th out of 30 teams in rebound percentage and rebounds per game, and 26th in rebound differential (-3.5) per game. Just three of the 16 teams currently in a playoff spot have a negative rebound differential.

The C’s are fortunate to sit in second place in the Eastern Conference despite their struggles on the glass.

The Celtics have plenty of assets to dangle in the trade market to acquire a center. They own several multiple first-round picks over the next few seasons, in addition to expiring contracts and many talented young players.

A trade is possible, the C’s just need to find the right fit and a deal that doesn’t sacrifice the future of the club.

