Newly Retired Catcher David Ross To Join ESPN As Baseball Analyst

Share this:

Tweet







David Ross is just a few months into retirement from Major League Baseball, but he already has a second job.

The former catcher, who just won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs, will join ESPN as a baseball analyst during the 2017 season, the network announced Monday. Ross also took a job with the Cubs as a special assistant to baseball operations, but it’s unclear at this point how he’ll divide his time.

“I’m excited to dive right in and start talking baseball with my new colleagues at ESPN,” Ross said in a statement. “It truly is the worldwide leader in sports and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

Ross was a backup catcher for the majority of his 15-year career, and he certainly didn’t put up the flashiest numbers with a career .229 average to go with 106 home runs and 314 RBIs. However, he was known more for his veteran clubhouse presence and was a fan favorite with the Cubs, who affectionately called him “Grandpa Rossy.”

In addition to the Cubs, the 39-year-old played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. He won another World Series with the Red Sox in 2013.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images