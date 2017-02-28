NHL Rumors: Capitals Acquire Blues’ Kevin Shattenkirk In Bold Trade

The Washington Capitals are all in.
After coming up short of the Stanley Cup Final in every season since drafting superstar forward and captain Alex Ovechkin in 2003, the Caps made a bold trade Monday by acquiring St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.
Here’s the initial report on what the Blues will receive.
Shattenkirk arguably was the top player available before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. He has tallied 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 62 games this season.
He will be an unrestricted free agent if unsigned July 1 and could command $6.5 million or more per season in his next contract. The Capitals have several important players who will be UFAs or RFAs after the season, so this might be their best chance to win a championship for a while.
The Blues had no choice but to trade Shattenkirk. It didn’t appear he wanted to re-sign long-term with the club, and this way St. Louis acquires some assets in return for him instead of letting him walk for nothing as a free agent.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images
