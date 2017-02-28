NHL Rumors: Capitals Acquire Blues’ Kevin Shattenkirk In Bold Trade

Share this:

The Washington Capitals are all in.

After coming up short of the Stanley Cup Final in every season since drafting superstar forward and captain Alex Ovechkin in 2003, the Caps made a bold trade Monday by acquiring St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

Shattenkirk will be traded to the Washington Capitals, per multiple league sources. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 28, 2017

Here’s the initial report on what the Blues will receive.

Shattenkirk trade has other details but main parts I believe: 1st RD pick in 2017, 2nd RD pick in 2018 and Zach Ranford going to St. Louis — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Blues also retained some salary on Shattenkirk in the trade but it's less than 50 percent. Not sure yet of exact percentage. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 28, 2017

Shattenkirk arguably was the top player available before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. He has tallied 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) in 62 games this season.

He will be an unrestricted free agent if unsigned July 1 and could command $6.5 million or more per season in his next contract. The Capitals have several important players who will be UFAs or RFAs after the season, so this might be their best chance to win a championship for a while.

The Blues had no choice but to trade Shattenkirk. It didn’t appear he wanted to re-sign long-term with the club, and this way St. Louis acquires some assets in return for him instead of letting him walk for nothing as a free agent.

