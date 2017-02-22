Porto Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online

Share this:

Either FC Porto’s or Juventus’ winning streak will end soon.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Porto’s Dragon Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Porto has won six consecutive games in all competitions, and Juventus is on a seven-game winning run. Something has to give when two of Europe’s hottest teams meet.

Here’s how to watch Porto vs. Juventus online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

