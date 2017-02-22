Soccer

Porto Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Online

by on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 1:36PM
1,144

Either FC Porto’s or Juventus’ winning streak will end soon.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Porto’s Dragon Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Porto has won six consecutive games in all competitions, and Juventus is on a seven-game winning run. Something has to give when two of Europe’s hottest teams meet.

Here’s how to watch Porto vs. Juventus online.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Click to read Porto vs. Juventus preview/prediction >>

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer

