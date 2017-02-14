PSG Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Game Online

Share this:

FC Barcelona always represents a roadblock in Paris Saint-Germain’s pursuit of European-soccer glory, but the French club didn’t expect to see its old foe so soon.

PSG will host Barcelona on Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. The teams met in the Champions League quarterfinals in 2012-13 and 2014-15 and in the 2014-15 group stage, with Barcelona winning or progressing each time at PSG’s expense.

Will the balance power in this rivalry shift this season? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch PSG vs. Barcelona online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

