Red Sox Reportedly Sign Carlos Quentin, 34, To Minor League Contract

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox are turning back the clock with their latest free agent signing.

The Red Sox have signed outfielder/designated hitter Carlos Quentin to a minor league contract, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Wednesday. WEEI’s Rob Bradford also reported Quentin has signed a minor league deal, meaning he won’t report to Boston’s big league camp this spring.

Per Heyman, Quentin’s return is “one last shot” for the 34-year-old slugger, who hasn’t played in a major league game since 2014. He joined the Minnesota Twins during spring training last season, but his career appeared to be over after failing to make the team’s big league roster.

Quentin enjoyed plenty of success earlier in his career with the Chicago White Sox, earning All-Star nods in 2008 and 2011. He clubbed 30 home runs and tallied 100 RBIs in just 130 games in 2008 and hit 20 or more homers in four consecutive seasons.

Injuries always have been an issue for the California native, though; he never has played more than 131 games in a season and appeared in just 50 games for the San Diego Padres in 2014 while battling a knee injury. Yet Red Sox scout Eddie Bane told Bradford that Quentin has lost 40 pounds, so maybe he’ll show the Red Sox enough for them to keep him around.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images