Report: BMW Could Be Bringing 150 Lightweight Examples Of M2 To U.S.

Ever since BMW released the highly anticipated M2 ahead of the 2016 model year, enthusiasts have been clamoring for more performance-oriented versions. It now seems like BMW is giving its fans what they wanted — its American fans, that is.

BMW apparently added a new limited-production version of the M2 to the ordering system for its U.S. dealers Thursday, according to BMW Blog. Dubbed the M2 M Performance Edition, the car will be limited to 150 units and start at $61,695.

Even though the M Performance Edition is roughly $10,000 more than the standard car, it reportedly isn’t the track-focused M2 everybody’s been talking about. Instead, this is believed to be a standard M2 that’s been loaded with M Performance Parts, such as M Performance coilovers, a titanium-tipped M Performance exhaust system, black kidney grilles and LED door projectors.

To save weight, BMW gave the coupe manually adjustable seats, basic keyless entry, single-zone climate control as well as a standard audio system. Although the German manufacturer didn’t focus solely on shaving tenths off the M2’s lap time, as it will only be available with a six-speed manual gearbox, rather than a dual-clutch automatic.

All 150 examples reportedly come with the M Driver’s Package, which raises the electronic speed limiter to 168 mph from 155 mph. BMW also will only offer the M2 Performance Edition in Alpine White.

There’s no word on when the car is expected to arrive at dealers.

