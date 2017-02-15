Tom Brady Hopes To Play Full Career For Patriots But Knows Move Is Possible

Share this:

Tweet







Will Tom Brady spend his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots? He hopes so. But he also knows how the league works.

When Peter King of The MMMQB asked Brady whether he believes he’ll play for another team before he retires, the quarterback responded: “That’s an impossible question because I don’t make those choices.”

Asked whether he’d like to remain with the Patriots for the remainder of his playing days, Brady elaborated.

“Of course,” he told King. “I don’t ever want to play for another coach. I don’t want to play for another owner. But this is professional sports. I’ve seen some of the best players I’ve ever played with on other teams. I’ve seen Jerry Rice play for the Raiders, Joe Montana play for the Chiefs, Brett Favre play for a lot of teams. You never know. That’s why I want to keep taking care of what I need to take care of.

“That’s what it comes down to. I want to take care of Tom Brady. I want to make sure Tom is available to the team, Tom is playing at a high level, so the team wants to keep him.”

Even with 17 NFL seasons under his belt, Brady still is playing at an extremely high level. He finished second in NFL MVP voting this season, then went on to garner Super Bowl MVP honors after engineering a historic comeback in New England’s overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady, who will be 40 when the 2017 regular season begins, told King he hopes to play until his mid-40s. Read his full MMQB interview right here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images