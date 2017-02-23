Trevor Bayne Hopes He Can Replicate Past Success At Daytona 500

Share this:

Trevor Bayne was the youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 when he grabbed the checkered flag in 2011.

The driver of the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing won the Daytona 500 in his first ever attempt and hopes to replicate the feat come Sunday.

Bayne discussed his preparation for Daytona, as well as his in-race strategy for one of the four restrictor plate races Wednesday when he spoke with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt.

Bayne’s best races came on restrictor plate tracks in 2016 as he finished third in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona and 10th in the GEICO 500 at Talladega.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images