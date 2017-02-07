Watch Tom Brady Catch A Pass From A Reporter Mid-Super Bowl Parade

Share this:

Tweet







If the New England Patriots ever find themselves in need of a quarterback, they might want to consider giving Steve Burton a call.

Burton, a WBZ-TV reporter who played QB at Northwestern in the early 1980s, still has quite the arm, as he proved during Tuesday’s New England Patriots Super Bowl parade.

As the duckboat carrying the Patriots’ quarterbacks rolled by, Burton delivered a perfect pass to Tom Brady, much to the Super Bowl MVP’s delight.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images