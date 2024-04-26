Thursday night was a momentous occasion for Patriots first-round draft pick Drake Maye, but his brothers made sure he wasn’t getting too full of himself.

New England selected Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the 21-year-old called the phone call from the Patriots the best moment of his life. Head coach Jerod Mayo had a clear message for the North Carolina product in his phone call with him, but he also received another message from his family.

Drake Maye comes from an athletic family with his father, Mark, being a former UNC quarterback and former NFL and World League of American Football signal-caller. His brothers Luke and Beau played basketball, and the former helped the Tar Heels win the 2017 national championship. His other brother Cole was a pitcher for the Florida Gators, who won the 2017 College World Series.

The brothers celebrated the occasion by taking inspiration from the “Fab Five” Michigan team with each one calling Drake Maye in a video: “pretty boy,” “overrated” and “a (expletive).”

“Are you all serious? Are you serious?” Dake Maye said in a video posted by the NFL. “I was getting emotional for a sec. But I’m laughing now. Who let them say that?”

Drake Maye’s brothers were asked to record a special message for him and they did this 😂😂 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/zzxsTESlpS — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

Maye’s family probably spent the rest of Thursday night celebrating the big moment for the quarterback. But Patriots fans did get a glimpse at what life probably was like for Maye as the youngest of four brothers.