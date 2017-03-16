Adam Jones, Eric Hosmer Lead Team USA To Thrilling Win Vs. Venezuela

Share this:

Team USA is off to quite the start in the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

After trailing for almost all of Wednesday’s second-round game against Venezuela, the Americans came through with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a thrilling 4-2 comeback win.

Center fielder Adam Jones got things started when he tied things with a solo home run to lead off the inning.

And first baseman Eric Hosmer followed a few batters later with a two-run shot, which gave Team USA its first lead of the night.

With the win, Team USA moved into a first-place tie with Puerto Rico at 1-0 in Pool F, while Venezuela joined the Dominican Republic at 0-1. Venezuela will be back in action Thursday night against the Dominican Republic, while the Americans have until Friday to prepare for Puerto Rico.

