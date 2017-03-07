Alex Rodriguez To Join FOX Sports’ MLB Coverage As Full-Time Analyst

Share this:

Just because A-Rod retired from Major League Baseball doesn’t mean fans won’t still see a heavy dose of the controversial slugger.

FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Alex Rodriguez will join the network on a full-time basis beginning in 2017. Rodriguez served as a guest analyst during the 2016 MLB postseason and drew positive reviews for his work in the studio.

Rodriguez will be a game analyst and feature reporter for FOX and FS1 and will continue to work in the studio, the network said Tuesday in announcing his multiyear deal, according to The Associated Press.

Rodriguez has been in Yankees camp as a special adviser and instructor, but he clearly has a knack for broadcasting and will see his television role expand this season now that he’s no longer pursuing a playing career.

“I’m excited to continue working with the FOX Sports family,” Rodriguez said in a statement Tuesday. “It’ll be great to get back on the set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami.”

A-Rod, a 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP, spent time with the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners during his career. He’ll go down as one of the most feared hitters of his generation, though his résumé forever will be tarnished by his link to performance-enhancing drugs.

Now, it’s on to the next chapter for the 41-year-old.

