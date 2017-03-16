Andre Ethier Is Selling This Incredible Arizona Mansion For $5 Million

Share this:

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier could turn a nice profit on his Arizona mansion.

Ethier, who purchased the home for $2 million back in 2010, is selling his mansion for $5 million. That’s obviously a lot of dough, but a glimpse inside (and outside) suggests it actually might be a bargain for whoever has the financial means to land the piece of property.

The mansion features a batting cage, a gym, a huge pool and a whole bunch of other cool stuff. It includes six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and is 9,326 square feet, according to a listing on Zillow.com.

Here’s more from the realtor, via Zillow.com, with a hat tip to Busted Coverage:

Absolutely extraordinary in every way, this stunning estate is highlighted by a magnificent main house (5 bedrooms; 4 full baths; 2 half baths; 9,326 square-feet) dressed with a wealth of rustic wood, leather-clad walls, a two-story “hers” dressing closet w/sliding ladder, and more. In addition, a massive multi-purpose building with approximately 5,628 livable SF boasts a batting cage, a game room, fitness center, kitchen and casita. Alfresco amenities include 2 water features, 4 generous-sized covered patios, elegant pool, spa and splash pad area, swim-up stools to barbeque island/bar, in-ground trampoline, soccer field/playground, windmill, fire-pit, garden and more.

