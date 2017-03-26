Anton Khudobin Comes Up Big For Bruins In 2-1 Victory Over Islanders

Share this:

The Boston Bruins needed a big game from the guy between the pipes in order to end their four-game losing streak.

They got it Saturday night against the New York Islanders in the form of Anton Khudobin.

Khudobin was thrust into action due to an injury to Tuukka Rask. The Bruins netminder stopped 18 of the 19 shots that were sent his way during the B’s 2-1 victory Saturday night.

His best save came when the Isles had the man advantage.

John Tavares unleashed a rocket from the top of the right circle, but Khudobin was able to stonewall it and the B’s cleared the puck.

To see one of Khudobin’s 18 saves, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images