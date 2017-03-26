Bruins Wrap: Riley Nash Leads Bruins To Much-Needed 2-1 Win Vs. Islanders

Share this:

The Boston Bruins were in desperate need of something to go right after losing four straight games and falling out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and that’s exactly what happened Saturday night.

Riley Nash scored two goals and propelled the B’s to a (2-1) victory over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. As a result, the Bruins moved two points ahead of the Islanders in the race for the final wild-card spot.

With the win, Boston improved to 39-30-6, while New York dropped to 35-27-12.

Here’s how it all went down.

NOT BAD, BUT COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER

John Tavares opened the scoring when he picked up the puck in the neutral zone, skated his way through the Bruins’ defense and ripped one past Anton Khudobin for a filthy goal from the top of the slot.

John Tavares makes it look so easy as he opens the scoring for the #NYIslanders with a filthy goal. pic.twitter.com/o7NZQWHkE4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2017

But the Islanders only had the lead for 36 seconds thanks to Riley Nash’s unassisted goal. Nash skated from the boards to the left faceoff circle, where he beat Thomas Greiss with an impressive goal of his own.

Riley Nash's goal that tied the game at 1-1 🚨 pic.twitter.com/FQyMeztDwM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 25, 2017

It appeared the Bruins then took the lead a few minutes later when Frank Vatrano knocked home a rebound after David Krejci’s original shot, but the goal was reversed after replay determined David Backes interfered with Greiss.

HAVE A DAY, RILEY NASH

Neither team scored in the second period, but Nash finally broke the tie when he scored his second goal of the game 4:12 into the third frame. Dominic Moore found Nash with a cross-ice pass, and the forward then skated toward the right circle and beat Greiss once again.

Riley Nash picked a pretty good night to have his coming out party. Goal #2. pic.twitter.com/zRwayGmyq2 — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) March 26, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins will return to TD Garden for three consecutive games and six out of their last seven contests. The first of those games will take place Tuesday against the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. ET.

