Share this:

Tweet







Brazil leads the CONMEBOL 2018 World Cup qualifying standings entering its Tuesday night matchup with Parguay.

Paraguay is on the outside looking in. It’s two points behind fifth-place Ecuador for the inter-confederation playoff spot.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Paraguay online.

When: Tuesday, March 28 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images