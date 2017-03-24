Bruce Cassidy: Tuukka Rask Needed To Be Better In Loss Vs. Lightning

Share this:

With major playoff implications on the line, the Boston Bruins dropped their fourth consecutive game Thursday night in a frustrating 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

The Bruins held the lead on three occasions, but squandered each advantage en route to a demoralizing Atlantic Division loss.

Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy was at a loss for answers following the game, but knows his team must play better if in order to make the postseason. Cassidy did acknowledge goaltender Tuukka Rask, whose performance was not nearly good enough to earn the victory Thursday.

You can hear Cassidy’s postgame comments in the video below.

Cassidy was cognizant of Rask’s workload this season. The netminder has been between the pipes for 59 of the Bruins’ 74 games this season, which is the third-most games started by a goalie in the NHL.

Rask’s play obviously is not the sole cause of Boston’s recent skid. As Cassidy mentioned, the team collectively must turn in a high level of performance down the stretch as it attempts to preserve a spot in the playoffs.

The Bruins currently hold a two-point lead over the New York Islanders for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. However, the two teams meet for a Saturday showdown at the Barclays Center, which potentially could shake up the postseason picture.

We’ll have to wait and see which Bruins team shows up Saturday when it counts the most.

