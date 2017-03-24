Bruins Wrap: Boston Loses Fourth Consecutive Game, Fall 6-3 To Lightning

Share this:

With their backs against the wall, the Boston Bruins turned in a lackluster performance, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3.

The Bruins held the lead on three separate occasions in the second period, but simply couldn’t maintain the edge. Boston received goals from David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara and Riley Nash, but each B’s goal was answered quickly by a Lightning score.

Boston now has lost four consecutive games as it tries to hang on to an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

With the loss, Boston falls to 38-30-6, while Tampa Bay improves to 35-29-9.

Here’s how it all went down.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Both teams had a plethora of scoring chances in the first period, but neither made any noise on the scoreboard as the game remained scoreless after one frame. The squads were nearly even in shots-on-net, as Tampa Bay held a narrow 10-9 advantage over Boston. Each side also had a power-play opportunity in the opening 20 minutes, but neither could convert on the man advantage. In terms of puck possession in the opposition’s zone, the Bruins dominated. The B’s held the puck in the Lightning’s end for 9:33, while Tampa Bay only accounted for 6:24 in Boston’s zone.

GOALS, GOALS, GOALS

While the first period lacked scoring, the second frame held a much different tone. Under two minutes into the second period, Pastrnak put the Bruins on the board with a power-play score.

Boston’s lead would not last very long, though. Just 44 seconds after Pastrnak’s goal, the Lightning responded with a tally from Brayden Point.

The game would remain tied for roughly five minutes, but the B’s would jump out again thanks to their captain. With Boston on the penalty kill, Chara laced a wrist shot in the back of the net to put the Bruins up 2-1.

Boston’s second lead of the game would shockingly last less than the first. Just 24 seconds after giving up a shorthanded goal, the Lightning responded with a power-play score from Nikita Kucherov to even the score at 2-2.

The Bruins would earn their third lead of the game thanks to Nash. After wrapping around the net, Nash banked the puck off of a Lightning defenseman and gave the B’s a 3-2 lead.

The theme of Boston not being able to hold a lead manifested itself yet again. Just 1:35 after Nash’s go-ahead score, Anton Stralman roofed a wrist over Rask’s shoulder to pit the game at 3-3.

LIGHTNING STRIKE

The Bruins struggled to maintain a lead in the second period, which paid dividends in the final frame. Just over four minutes into the third period, a Justin Drouin goal gave the Lightning their first lead of the game.

Jonathan Drouin doing Jonathan Drouin things. 🚀 #TBLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/0etdn2nr1y — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 24, 2017

Tampa Bay would then open the flood gates. Roughly six minutes after Drouin’s go-ahead score, Kucherov netted his second goal of the game to put Tampa Bay up 5-3. Kucherov would then earn a hat trick thanks to an empty-net goal, eliminating any chance of a Bruins comeback.

UP NEXT

The B’s return to the ice Saturday night for a road matchup against the New York Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images