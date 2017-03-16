Bruins Current Odds To Make Playoffs Should Have Fans Feeling Relaxed

Share this:

The race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs are heating up with only 13 games left in the regular season for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins currently hold a three point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning and a four point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for the third sport in the Atlantic Division.

With each win the Bruins collect they only increase their odds to reach the postseason. As of Wednesday night the Bruins have about an 80% chance to get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs according to Rob Vollman from Hockey Abstract. In the latest episode of “Big Bad Bruins Live” NESN’s Sarah Davis caught up with Rob to talk about the Bruins chances to make the postseason.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports