It’s been awhile since Mitch Moreland has touched them all.

Entering Friday night, the Red Sox first baseman had not gone yard since Aug. 9.

Well, he picked a pretty nice time to break that streak. Moreland — celebrating his 34th birthday — scalded a line drive home run past Pesky’s Pole in right field at Fenway Park for a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees.

Check it out:

Please use this as an opportunity to wish Mitch a happy birthday! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4b0hComzbN — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 7, 2019

A three-run homer, in the fourth inning, to make it 4-0, on his 34th birthday. Gnarly.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images