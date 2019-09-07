It’s been awhile since Mitch Moreland has touched them all.
Entering Friday night, the Red Sox first baseman had not gone yard since Aug. 9.
Well, he picked a pretty nice time to break that streak. Moreland — celebrating his 34th birthday — scalded a line drive home run past Pesky’s Pole in right field at Fenway Park for a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees.
Check it out:
A three-run homer, in the fourth inning, to make it 4-0, on his 34th birthday. Gnarly.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images