Bruce Cassidy, Bruins Tip Cap To Henrik Lundqvist In 2-1 Loss To Rangers

The Boston Bruins suffered a tough 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night in part to a tremendous performance by Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

The B’s just could not find a way to put the puck past Lundqvist, who denied 32 of 33 Bruins’ shot attempts.

Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy recognized his team’s multitude of scoring opportunities early in the game, which his team couldn’t translate into goals. Boston made a strong push towards the end of the game, but their comeback effort came up just short.

To hear more from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports