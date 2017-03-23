Can You Beat NESN’s Fantasy Baseball Experts? How To Join Our Exclusive League

Share this:

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

NESN.com’s fantasy baseball league has two openings, and we’d like to invite some fans to join us — if they have what it takes. Submit the reasons why you should be part of this exclusive NESN league to league commissioner Darren Hartwell in the form below, and we’ll pick the people who in our opinion best demonstrate their creativity and passion for baseball.

To participate in the league, you must be at least 18 years of age, live in one of the six New England states, and be willing to sign a release form to let NESN.com use your name, statements, etc.

Fill out the form below by 4 p.m. ET Monday (March 27th), and we’ll announce the winners Tuesday. Then it’ll be time to draft your team and see if you can claim bragging rights over NESN.com’s fantasy baseball pros.

Good luck!

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images