Jackie Bradley Jr. has been known to make highlight-reel catches quite a few times over the course of a Major League Baseball season.

And Tuesday was no different.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder made an outstanding catch in the 12th inning of a tie game against the San Francisco Giants. Bradley tracked the ball down, jumped up and made the catch up against the Green Monster to take away a base hit.

But where does this rank on Bradley’s list?

First, take a look at the catch:

Another day at the office for Jackie pic.twitter.com/Xu8NMmuRQC — NESN (@NESN) September 18, 2019

Pretty great, right?

Well, not according to the center fielder. Bradley told the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason he’d give it a six out of 10 and not put it in his top-20.

Bradley told me he’d give this catch a 6/10. Not in his Top 20. https://t.co/9axyzBDJiF — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 18, 2019

We’d be curious to see just what his top-20 are now.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images