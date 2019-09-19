Jackie Bradley Jr. has been known to make highlight-reel catches quite a few times over the course of a Major League Baseball season.
And Tuesday was no different.
The Boston Red Sox center fielder made an outstanding catch in the 12th inning of a tie game against the San Francisco Giants. Bradley tracked the ball down, jumped up and made the catch up against the Green Monster to take away a base hit.
But where does this rank on Bradley’s list?
First, take a look at the catch:
Pretty great, right?
Well, not according to the center fielder. Bradley told the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason he’d give it a six out of 10 and not put it in his top-20.
We’d be curious to see just what his top-20 are now.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images