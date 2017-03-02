Carlos Asuaje’s Mom Tweets At Padres To Check On Her Son During Game

Share this:

All of our parents embarrass us at some point in our lives, but it usually doesn’t happen during a Major League Baseball game.

Second baseman Carlos Asuaje, who was among the players the Boston Red Sox shipped to San Diego for closer Craig Kimbrel ahead of the 2016 season, started for the Padres on Wednesday in their split-squad spring training game against the Colorado Rockies. The 25-year-old still is pretty new to the big leagues — he made his MLB debut and appeared in just seven games last season — so his mother apparently has been keeping a close eye on him.

So when Asuaje was taken out of the game, which wasn’t televised, after getting hit by a pitch, his mom took to Twitter to ask the Padres what happened.

“Is Carlos Asuaje ok?” the tweet, which has since been deleted, said. “This is his mother. Thank you”

@ciafrei he is just fine. He left the game as part of a normal substitution 👍 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2017

The Padres lost that game 3-1, but at least Asuaje’s mom can rest easy knowing her son isn’t headed to the disabled list.

