Carolina Martinez Explains How You Can ‘Feast With 45’ At Fenway Park

Pedro Martinez has retired from the game of baseball, but he hasn’t stopped giving back to his community.

The Boston Red Sox legend along with the Pedro Martinez Charity will be hosting a special fundraiser event at Fenway Park called “Feast with 45,” where fans can savor the tastes of more than 40 of Boston’s leading chefs with the legend himself.

Carolina Martinez, the executive director of the Pedro Martinez Charity and the pitcher’s wife, went one-on-one with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt to discuss how she and her husband are helping the children in the Dominican Republic and disseminated more information about the event.

