Charlie McAvoy To Forgo Rest Of Career At BU, Join Providence Bruins

Charlie McAvoy could get his first taste of Bruins hockey this weekend. Kind of.
McAvoy, who was selected 14th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft, has decided to forgo the rest of his NCAA career at Boston University, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who announced Wednesday that the 19-year-old defenseman will sign an ATO with the organization.
McAvoy will report to Providence upon signing the amateur tryout agreement, per Sweeney, and it’s likely the BU product will finish his hockey season with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate and start his entry-level NHL contract beginning in the 2017-18 season, although Boston’s GM didn’t rule out the first-round pick joining the big club at some point this season.
McAvoy and the Boston University Terriers were eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Minnesota-Duluth over the weekend, opening up the possibility of him joining the Bruins for their stretch run and potentially the NHL playoffs.
