Charlie McAvoy To Forgo Rest Of Career At BU, Join Providence Bruins

Charlie McAvoy could get his first taste of Bruins hockey this weekend. Kind of.

McAvoy, who was selected 14th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft, has decided to forgo the rest of his NCAA career at Boston University, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who announced Wednesday that the 19-year-old defenseman will sign an ATO with the organization.

Don Sweeney addressing media; said Charlie McAvoy has decided to forego the rest of his college career & will be signing an ATO w/Providence — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 29, 2017

Per Sweeney, McAvoy will join @AHLBruins for practice and could play this weekend. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 29, 2017

McAvoy will report to Providence upon signing the amateur tryout agreement, per Sweeney, and it’s likely the BU product will finish his hockey season with the Bruins’ AHL affiliate and start his entry-level NHL contract beginning in the 2017-18 season, although Boston’s GM didn’t rule out the first-round pick joining the big club at some point this season.

Bruins have yet to determine whether McAvoy will play in the NHL this season. One game will start the clock. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) March 29, 2017

McAvoy and the Boston University Terriers were eliminated from the NCAA tournament by Minnesota-Duluth over the weekend, opening up the possibility of him joining the Bruins for their stretch run and potentially the NHL playoffs.

