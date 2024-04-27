The Bruins enter Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a chance to go up 3-1 heading back to Boston.

Jim Montgomery admitted he’s not a believer of momentum game-to-game, so he knows the Black and Gold will have to be ready for a counterpunch from the Toronto Maple Leafs after beating them in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Montgomery is expected to go with the same lineup from Game 3. Danton Heinen missed practice Friday due to maintenance, but the forward is expected to maintain his role on the third line. Jeremy Swayman, who started Game 3, and Linus Ullmark participated in morning skate Saturday, so it’s unknown how much Swayman’s track record against Toronto will influence Montomgery’s decision.

The Maple Leafs expect William Nylander to make his series debut, and defenseman TJ Brodie also is expected to make his series debut in place of Timothy Liljegren.

Puck drop for Game 4 of Bruins-Maple Leafs is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN including pregame at 7 p.m. on NESN+ and following Boston Red Sox postgame coverage on NESN.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Toronto.

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Danton Heinen
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Patrick Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-2)
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
William Nylander — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Nicholas Robertson — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 4: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

