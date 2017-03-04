College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame Vs. Louisville, Duke Vs. UNC Lead Way

Share this:

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish can lock up the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a seventh straight win Saturday when they battle the Louisville Cardinals in their regular-season finale as eight-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Notre Dame holds a precarious one-game lead over Louisville, Duke and Florida State in the ACC standings going into Saturday afternoon’s Fighting Irish vs. Cardinals betting matchup at KFC Yum! Center. But a loss to Louisville would dump the Fighting Irish as far as No. 5 in the seeding if combined with outright wins by the Blue Devils and Seminoles.

The Irish have played consistent ball during their six-game SU run, claiming victory by an average margin of 9.3 points. They also have covered in four of five as a betting underdog, but have picked up outright wins in just two of nine.

The Cardinals’ hopes to claim the top seed evaporated with SU losses in two of their past three games, including Wednesday’s 88-81 loss to Wake Forest as four-point road chalk. Louisville is winless SU and against the spread in three straight meetings with the Irish.

The Blue Devils are eliminated from the race for the second seed in the ACC, but can lock up the No. 3 position when they visit North Carolina on Saturday night as 6 1/2-point underdogs.

Duke ended a two-game SU slide with Tuesday’s 75-70 win over FSU as 7 1/2-point home chalk. It has failed to cover in four straight, but is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in six meetings with the Tar Heels, including outright wins as underdogs in two visits to Dean Smith Center.

North Carolina posted a 53-43 loss to Virginia as 3 1/2-point chalk last weekend, but is undefeated SU in 10 straight at home, and has seen the point total go under in eight of 10.

The Seminoles need a SU win combined with a Louisville win to lock up the No. 2 seed when they host Miami on Saturday as seven-point favorites. Florida State is just 2-3 SU in five overall, but rides a 15-game SU win streak on home court, while the Hurricanes look for their fourth SU win in five visits to FSU.

In other ACC action Saturday, the Cavaliers host Pittsburgh as 11 1/2-point favorites on the college basketball betting lines, and the Demon Deacons visit Virginia Tech as three-point underdogs, while the Boston College Eagles visit Clemson as 14-point underdogs, and the Syracuse Orange host Georgia Tech as 9 1/2-point chalk.

