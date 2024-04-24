NFL Draft Odds Paints Clear Picture For Patriots In Top Three

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a day away, and things can certainly change in a span of 24 hours. But for the top three teams, including the Patriots, a pretty clear picture is starting to emerge.

There isn’t anyone, perhaps including the team and the player, who believes the Chicago Bears will do anything with the No. 1 pick other than draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams. After that, it becomes a little more uncertain. But if we’re to follow the betting odds, it’s evident the betting public has reached a consensus on how picks No. 2 and No. 3 will play out, too.

Williams is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, listed at both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook at -2000 to go off the board first. From there, LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is -550 at both shops to be scooped up with the No. 2 pick. The Washington Commanders own that selection, and there’s not much evidence to believe they won’t stay at No. 2 and presumably draft Daniels. They’ve all but said they are staying put.

Which brings us to the Patriots at No. 3. Maybe we’ve all kind of overthought this one all along, but the NFL draft odds point to North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye going off at No. 3. DraftKings has Maye as an overwhelming -350 favorite to go third overall, and FanDuel isn’t far behind at -290. That makes sense, too. At one point, Maye looked like a top-two pick, and even as Daniels vaulted over him, it was still fairly evident Maye wouldn’t go tumbling down the board. So, yeah, if the Patriots stay at No. 3, Maye probably is the play.

Whether Maye goes to the Patriots at No. 3 might be the biggest mystery in all of this. New England has made no secret that it is open to trading the pick, but it’s going to take a lot to pry that selection out of the Patriots’ hands. The Vikings and Giants are potential trade-up candidates.

Whether the Patriots hold onto No.3, though, might be the biggest relative mystery of this entire discussion. The Giants and Vikings have both been linked to quarterbacks, and they’re probably the two teams most likely or willing to trade up to take a signal-caller. DraftKings offers first-position drafted odds for most teams. Quarterback is currently the -350 favorite for Minnesota’s first pick, and while the Giants are currently favored to take a receiver (-225), quarterback is the second favorite at +175.

The NFL draft begins Thursday night in Detroit.