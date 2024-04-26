Oddsmakers Have Patriots Drafting This Position In Second Round

New England will have its choice of a top-end talent at pick No. 34

The Patriots got their quarterback in the first round, and the focus for the rest of the draft should be to help give him support.

New England wasn’t tempted by the last-minute offers Thursday and took Drake Maye third overall. De facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo aren’t handing the 21-year-old the starting job, but they know the roster still has flaws.

It’s why the No. 34 pick is a premium spot to select a high-end player. The Patriots will have their choice between wide receivers like Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell or offensive linemen Blake Fisher, Christian Jones or Kingsley Sumataia.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook had receiver as the favorite for the Patriots’ second-round selection at -210. An offensive lineman was priced at +430, and a cornerback, which also is a position of need, was priced at +500.

The Buffalo Bills likely start the second round with a wide receiver pick, but New England still will have its choice of talented wideouts. It’s debatable whether the receiver class is deeper than offensive tackle, but those are the position groups the Patriots should hammer out on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England also could trade the pick to acquire more assets or even acquire Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. Similar to the first round, all eyes will be on how the Patriots utilize their second-round selection.