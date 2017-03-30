Daimler Shareholder Demanded He Be Allowed To Attend Meeting Naked

Share this:

Tweet







Who ever thinks German automakers are boring and too straight-laced clearly hasn’t attended a Daimler AG meeting.

Daimler shareholder Wilm Diedrich Mueller spoke at the company’s annual meeting, criticizing the board for not allowing him to attend the meeting naked, or as he calls it, “species-appropriate attire,” Bloomberg reports. However, not everybody agreed with his definition of that term.

“I’m grateful you didn’t already put into action your understanding of species-appropriate attire,” Daimler chairman Manfred Bischoff told Mueller, via Bloomberg. “My definition of species-appropriate attire and that of the broad majority of people here, is different than yours.”

The 61-year-old Mueller reportedly is well known in Germany for his antics at shareholder meetings for various companies, of which he attends hundreds per year. He isn’t the first person to cause a commotion at one of Daimler’s annual gatherings, though.

Police had to be called during last year’s meeting to separate a fight between two shareholders who were fighting because one of them had stuffed multiple complimentary sausages from the buffet into his bag.

Only in Germany, right?

Thumbnail photo via Daimler