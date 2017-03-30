Don’t Bother Trying To Outrun Italian Highway Patrol’s New Squad Car

Share this:

Tweet







In the U.S., police cars typically are based on American cars, such as the Dodge Charger, Ford Taurus and Chevrolet SS. The Italian Highway Patrol also uses domestically made cars for its cruisers, though the latest addition to its fleet isn’t a Fiat or Alfa Romeo as you might expect.

Italy’s interior minister, senator Marco Minniti accepted the keys to the department’s new car Thursday, a Lamborghini Huracan Polizia, Lamborghini announced in a press release. This will be the Highway Patrol’s second Huracan, as it has used one in Rome since 2015.

The Lamborghini will be used by the Highway Patrol in Bologna, Italy for daily operations, though likely not for transporting criminals. With just two seats and a mid-mounted 610-horsepower V-10, the standard car isn’t exactly roomy, but the Huracan Polizia has even less spare cargo space.

In addition to traditional police equipment, such as a radio and gun holster, the Huracan has a loads of technology on the interior. The passenger seat houses a setup with a laptop, video camera, recording device and a tablet.

Lamborghini says the patrol car also will put its horsepower to good use as an urgent transport for organs, which will be kept in the front luggage compartment that’s fitted with a refrigeration system. The Huracan also has a defibrillator on-board to provide emergency medical assistance.

Upon presenting Minniti with the new Huracan Polizia, Lamborghini also gave him the keys to a 2009 Gallardo Polizia that was kept in the Lamboghini Museum in Bologna. The Gallardo will henceforth be on display at the Highway Patrol Museum in Rome.

All photos via Lamborghini