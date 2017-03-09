Drone-Launching Land Rover Concept Could Be Rescue Vehicle Of The Future

Share this:

Automakers all seem to be in a rush to incorporate drones into their future vehicles. Land Rover, however, might have come up with the best reason yet to partner vehicles with drones.

At the Geneva International Motor Show on Tuesday, Land Rover revealed Project Hero, a bespoke version of the Discovery SUV designed to be used by the Austrian Red Cross. The vehicle, designed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations, has the ability to launch and land a rescue drone while the vehicle is in motion, thanks to self-centering and magnetic retention technology.

When airborne, the tablet- controlled drone can transmit live footage to Red Cross emergency response teams.

“Project Hero combines the best expertise of the Red Cross and Jaguar Land Rover to create a truly unique vehicle, which we hope will be capable of making a difference to rescue operations in the toughest environments,” Jemilah Mahmood, under secretary general for partnerships for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a press release.

The vehicle isn’t just technologically advanced, though. Project Hero is powered by the same 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine which powers the new Discovery. It also features LED lighting, a multi-frequency radio system, a removable cargo floor and power outlets that multiple plug types.

The Austrian Red Cross will begin testing with Project Hero In June for 12 months.

