Drunk Driver Crashes Tractor-Trailer Hauling 38,000 Pounds Of Cheese

by on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 2:20PM
Mice living in Milton, Mass., probably won’t be going hungry for quite some time.

A tractor-trailer hauling 38,000 pounds of cheese and other dairy products rolled over on a highway Thursday morning in Milton, and its driver was arrested for drunk driving, WBZ-TV reports. The crash resulted in some local residents losing power, after the truck took down a utility pole and a transformer.

Eri Pleitez, the 43-year-old driver of the truck, reportedly pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to charges of driving under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a vehicle and a marked lanes violation. According to prosecutors, however, Pleitez fell during his sobriety test and told police he drank six beers.

“He only had a couple of beers because it was a friend’s birthday,” a friend of Pleitez told WBZ NewsRadio outside of court. “He wasn’t really that drunk. The guy’s got kids, he owns his own truck.”

Pleitez’s bail reportedly is set at $2,500 cash.

