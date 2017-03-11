Flyers In Need Of More Consistency In Goal From Steve Mason, Michal Neuvirth

Share this:

The Philadelphia Flyers still are in the hunt for a wild-card spot, but they’re going to need some help in goal if they want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and make it far.

Goaltenders Steve Mason and Michal Neuvirth both have been good for the Flyers this season, but they haven’t been great. And even though they have turned in some stellar performances, they’ve lacked the consistency to really make a difference in the long term.

Hear what NESN’s Dale Arnold and Billy Jaffe had to say about the Flyers’ goaltending ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday on “Bruins Face-Off Live” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images