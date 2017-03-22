Germany Vs. England Live Stream: Watch Soccer Exhibition Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







England and Germany will face off in perhaps the friendliest international soccer game they’ll ever play against one another.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, in a high-profile exhibition game, which doubles as Lukas Podolski’s farewell from the German national team. Podolski retired from international soccer after Euro 2016, and Germany’s Football Association will bid the 2014 World Cup winner farewell.

England surprisingly is enjoying a three-game winning streak on German soil, having beaten its rival 5-1 in 2001, 2-1 in 2008 and 3-2 in 2016.

Here’s how to watch Germany vs. England online.

When: Wednesday, March 22, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Thorsten Wagner/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images