iRacing Releases Highly Anticipated Dirt Track Sim Racing

Share this:

Tweet







Every week, NESN Fuel partner iRacing, the world’s premier online racing simulation service, recaps a race from one of its top series. This week, iRacing recapped the sixth round of the NASCAR iRacing Road to Pro Series. Read more about iRacing here.

iRacing.com unveiled an exciting new dimension to online motorsports this week with the release of its dirt track racing feature. Modeled with iRacing’s renowned precision and fidelity, more than half a dozen different versions of Legends, Street Stocks, Modifieds, Sprint Cars and some of America’s most iconic dirt tracks including Eldora, Volusia and Williams Grove Speedways are now available to the eSport service’s 230,000-plus member subscribers.

“We’re tremendously excited to make dirt sim racing available to our loyal and enthusiastic members,” president of iRacing.com Tony Gardner said. “This opens a whole new dimension to the sport of sim racing, and we’re looking forward to race fans around the world slinging some virtual dirt on iRacing.”

Accurately recreating the changing conditions of America’s iconic dirt tracks was one of many challenges facing the iRacing team.

The dirt racing feature utilizes iRacing’s proprietary dynamic track surface technology to digitally recreate the ever-changing characteristics of America’s grassroots race tracks. Under development for over a year, iRacing’s dirt racing cars and tracks were tested exhaustively by a cadre of professional racers including multiple World of Outlaws/USAC Sprint Car winner and current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup points leader Kyle Larson, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Christopher Bell and fellow Chili Bowl winners Rico Abreu and Kevin Swindell, along with respected sim racers like 2013 NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series Powered by iRacing champion Tyler Hudson.

“Developing the cars and authentically modelling the variables involved in dirt track racing was a huge challenge, but a fun challenge,” Dave Kaemmer, CEO, chief technical officer and co-founder of iRacing.com, said. “Of course, paved race tracks surfaces change constantly as well, but not as dramatically visually or in terms of the grip level, not to mention developing the ‘cushion’ you find on dirt tracks. Our entire development team, including our software engineers, graphic artists and test drivers, is to be congratulated on a job well done.”

The dirt racing feature’s release comes on the heels of recent announcements that iRacing will be the official online partner of the World of Outlaws as well as sponsor of Kasey Kahne Racing’s Sprint Cars and Clint Bowyer Racing’s Late Model program.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re hitting the dirt running,” Steve Myers, executive vice president and executive producer for iRacing.com, said. “With our outstanding product and the enthusiastic support from great partners like the World of Outlaws, Kasey and Clint, we’re confident iRacing will quickly become synonymous with dirt racing across the country and around the world.”

Click here for a great video on iRacing’s new dirt sim racing feature. And to learn more about iRacing and take advantage of special offers go here: http://www.iracing.com/

All photos courtesy of iRacing