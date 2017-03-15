Is Floyd Mayweather Pushing Conor McGregor Fight Because Of Money Scam?

Share this:

Tweet







Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have been going back and forth for quite a while, but the boxing legend suddenly seems like the one pushing hardest for the superfight to happen.

Perhaps there’s a good reason for that.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping revealed on a recent episode of his podcast “Believe You Me” that he gathered some interesting information about Mayweather during a recent trip to Las Vegas.

“My bet is that the fight will happen,” Bisping speculated, per MMAMania.com. “Will it happen in June? I don’t know, that might be a bit too soon. But from what I understand, I was talking to someone in Las Vegas and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money. The number was very, very big. I don’t think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has come out of retirement to fight McGregor because he was “scammed out of a lot of money”, – Michael Bisping pic.twitter.com/HoIfZvdzHh — UFC Related 👊🏼 (@UFCrelated) March 14, 2017

Mayweather’s Las Vegas home was burglarized back in February, so perhaps that’s what Bisping heard about from whoever he talked to. Then again, Mayweather isn’t shy about flaunting his money, so maybe the undefeated boxer really did get caught up in a scam.

Either way, it seems like Mayweather has been pushing for the McGregor fight more than ever in recent weeks. It’s reasonable to wonder about the real motivation behind his efforts, especially now that Bisping has everyone thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images