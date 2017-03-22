Jason Day Tearfully Withdraws From PGA Event To Be With Ailing Mother

Share this:

Athletes dedicate their lives to playing their respective sport, but sometimes there are more important issues than the game.

That was the case Wednesday for Jason Day, who withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play after just six holes to be with his ill mother as she is set to undergo surgery.

Day’s mother, Dening, was diagnosed with lung cancer at the start of the year and was given just a year to live. Speaking with reporters after withdrawing, Day admitted it has been tough to play golf in the wake of his mother’s diagnosis.

“It’s really hard to even comprehend being on the golf course right now because of what she’s gone through,” Day told the Associated Press. “I’m glad I brought her over here. And it’s been really hard to play golf lately this year. It’s been very, very emotional, as you can tell. I’ve already gone through it once with my dad, and I know how it feels. And it’s hard enough to see another one go through it.”

His father, Alvin, lost his battle with stomach cancer when Day was just 12 years old.

While golf is Day’s livelihood, he made it clear what his priorities would be moving forward.

“I just need some time away with her to make sure that everything goes well, because this has been very, very tough for me,” Day told AP. “So I’m going to do my best and try and be there the best I can for her because she is the reason that I’m playing golf today.”

You can watch Day’s emotional press conference in the video below.

Jason Day explains the reason behind conceding his match @DellMatchPlay. pic.twitter.com/XtYSiogt1r — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 22, 2017

