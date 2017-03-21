Ultimate Bruins Show

Join The Greatest Bar In Boston For Bruins Pregame Party Monday Night

640x360 version of the Ultimate Bruins Show logoThe Boston Bruins have reached the home stretch.

The B’s welcome another divisional rival, the Ottawa Senators, to TD Garden on Tuesday night for a pivotal Atlantic Division matchup. And if you’re on your way down to the Garden for the tilt, you should swing by The Greatest Bar on Canal Street for a pregame party with Bud Light and NESN.

Not only will there be giveaways, but you also can get a chance to be on an upcoming episode of NESN’s “The Ultimate Bruins Show.”

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to swing by before the game.

