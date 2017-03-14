LA Galaxy’s Bitter Meme Burns Portland Timbers’ Diego Chara For Diving

Share this:

Is there any better response to defeat in 2017 than an internet burn?

The Los Angeles Galaxy did just that Monday when they created a meme about Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara, whose first-half dive earned Los Angeles defender Jelle van Damme his second yellow card and a dismissal from the game. Portland profited from its manpower advantage and defeated the Galaxy 1-0.

Soccer teams complain about referees’ decisions all the time but rarely do they spark Twitter wars with their opponents over bad calls.

The Timbers, who have sold out more than 100 consecutive home games, weren’t about to let the Galaxy’s dig go by without a response.

@LAGalaxy if you can only put fans in 60% of your seats a cute meme is one way to get attention. We have video guys, too. Stay tuned… — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) March 13, 2017

And that’s how a conflict between MLS players escalated from the field to the social-media arena.

And onlookers from the soccer world are reacting with absolute delight.

@LAGalaxy this is so savage. Honestly the hardest ive laughed/most I've cringed all week. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 13, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images