Louisville Player Thought CBS’ Tracy Wolfson Was JSU Spy, Rick Pitino Said

If you’ve ever watched an NCAA Tournament game on CBS in recent years, then you probably know sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. If you don’t, though, you could potentially think she’s a spy.

Or at least that was the case for one Louisville player.

Cardinals coach Rick Pitino was speaking to the media about his team’s “inexperience” Friday after No. 2 Louisville’s 78-63 win over Jacksonville State, and the example he used to prove his point turned out to be pretty hilarious. One of Pitino’s players apparently got a little confused when he saw Wolfson in the huddle.

“This is a very inexperienced team,” Pitino told reporters, per ESPN.com’s Myron Medcalf. “We’re down two scholarships. Our backcourt is a little thin. Show you how inexperienced we are, one of my players said, ‘There’s a lady in the huddle stealing our plays.’ It’s Tracy Wolfson.”

Of course, Wolfson isn’t a Jacksonville State spy, but the story still gave her a laugh.

Yes. That was funny! Appreciate coach allowing the access though https://t.co/pu876Kk4OL — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) March 17, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images