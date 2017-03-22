Malcolm Mitchell Might Have Rewatched Super Bowl LI More Than You

Share this:

For one reason or another, many NFL players don’t rewatch — or won’t admit to rewatching — the TV copy of their Super Bowl victories.

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, however, can’t get enough of Super Bowl LI. Mitchell, a rookie in 2016, told ESPN’s Mike Reiss he’s rewatched the game three or four times.

Mitchell was asked Monday at a reading rally at Nathan Hale School in Roxbury, Mass., what stands out from the game.

“Watching the SoundFX and how encouraged and motivated everybody was,” Mitchell said, via Reiss. “I can say it, but I wasn’t standing over there with the defense. I know the offensive side was motivated. Just to (watch it again) to see how motivated the entire team was, it kind of exemplifies how well we worked together that day.”

Mitchell had an impressive performance, catching six passes on seven targets for 70 yards in the Super Bowl. Mitchell also shined during the regular season, catching 32 passes on 48 targets for 401 yards with four touchdowns in 14 games.

Mitchell will look to build on his impressive rookie campaign this offseason, but he could be blocked on the depth chart by new addition Brandin Cooks, who was acquired in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Mitchell likely will compete for third receiver snaps with Chris Hogan behind Cooks and Julian Edelman.

