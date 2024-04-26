FOXBORO, Mass. — Drake Maye doesn’t agree with one well-documented narrative pertaining to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, coming off a 4-13 campaign, are thought to have an average-at-best group of skill players and a below-average offensive line. Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, many pointed to those position groups as a reason the Patriots should not draft a developmental quarterback prospect. The Patriots’ roster isn’t ready for a quarterback, many felt.

Maye, however, pushed back at that narrative.

“I think they’re wrong,” Maye said during a video conference on Thursday night, shortly after the Patriots used their No. 3 pick on the North Carolina product.

“That defense last year held a lot of teams to low points. And looking forward to helping offensively,” Maye continued. “Looking forward to being there with coach Mayo in his first year — congrats to him. And I think anybody saying that, hopefully, we’ll find out this coming season. Just going to work hard with the guys, and prove them wrong.”

The Patriots, at the very least, could stand to benefit from adding players at offensive tackle and wide receiver. Eliot Wolf, who also expressed confidence in the Patriots’ offense, confirmed the team could benefit from adding weapons and more depth at those positions.

There’s a strong chance New England uses its second and third-round picks on those positions, in some sort of order. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Maye, who hasn’t yet been named the starting quarterback, surely would benefit from those additions.